OUAGADOUGOU Nov 2 Gunfire broke out on Sunday at the headquarters of state-run RTB Television in Burkina Faso's capital, a Reuters witness said, amid a power struggle in the wake of the resignation of the country's long-standing President Blaise Compaore.

The shots were fired shortly after the arrival of Sara Sereme, the head of opposition party PDC, and about 100 of her supporters. (Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly and Joe Penney; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Louise Ireland)