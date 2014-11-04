OUAGADOUGOU Nov 4 Burkina Faso's
Lieutenant-Colonel Isaac Zida, who took power after the
resignation of the country's longtime president Blaise Compaore
last week, promised on Tuesday to return the country to civilian
rule, a traditional leader said.
"Lieutenant-Colonel Zida and his delegation came to say that
they want to hand power over to civilians and we encourage them
to move in this direction," the king of the country's majority
Mossi ethnic group, Naba Baongo II, told reporters.
"The country must regain its peace and calm," he said
following a meeting with Zida.
