* Long-time president quit last week amid mass protests
* Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana leaders to travel to Burkina
* Interim military leader pledges to hand power to civilians
* France confirms that it helped Compaore to flee
By Mathieu Bonkoungou and Nadoun Coulibaly
OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 4 Burkina Faso's new military
ruler has pledged to hand power to a civilian transitional
government, an influential tribal ruler said on Tuesday, a day
before three West African leaders were due in Ouagadougou to
press the army to relinquish power.
The military appointed Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida, deputy
commander of the elite presidential guard, as provisional head
of state on Saturday. The day before, long-time president Blaise
Compaore had stepped down and with the help of France fled to
neighbouring Ivory Coast.
Compaore resigned as leader of the impoverished West African
country on Friday following two days of mass protests sparked by
his bid to extend his 27-year rule by amending the constitution.
In the chaos that followed, the army's move to take control
of the transition drew criticism from opposition politicians and
international partners.
Zida said on Monday he would quickly transfer power to a
consensus government in line with Burkina Faso's constitution.
On Tuesday, he met with the influential king of the country's
majority Mossi ethnic group, Naba Baongo II, who said Zida had
pledged to step aside.
"Lieutenant-Colonel Zida and his delegation came to say that
they want to hand power over to civilians and we encourage them
to move in this direction," the traditional leader told
reporters. "The country must regain its peace and calm."
Zida also met with the head of the constitutional court,
which could guide talks on the establishment of a transitional
authority that would comply with the national charter.
The African Union on Monday set a two-week deadline for the
army to leave power or face sanctions. It dispatched a senior
official to the capital, Ouagadougou, in a delegation that also
included the United Nations and regional bloc ECOWAS.
Opposition leader Zepherin Diabre told journalists after
meeting the delegation that Senegalese President Macky Sall,
Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria and Ghana's John Mahama, who holds
ECOWAS's rotating presidency, would travel to Ouagadougou on
Wednesday.
"We're already working in the aim of respecting the
deadline," Diabre said on Tuesday. "If we don't manage, perhaps
(the African Union) will understand," he added, suggesting the
opposition might accept an extension to the deadline.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he was greatly
concerned about the crisis in Burkina Faso and reiterated an
earlier call for a shift to civilian rule.
FRENCH EVACUATION
The streets of the capital were calm for a second straight
day as Burkinabes awaited the outcome of the various
consultations.
"President Blaise is gone. I think we must unite for the
future of our country," said Alphonse Ouadreogo, a local
merchant. "The soldiers must hand power over to civilians so we
can have a peaceful transition."
Robert Sangare, director general of the Yalgado Ouedraogo
hospital, said on Tuesday that at least seven people had died
and 180 were wounded since Thursday's protests began.
During the upheaval, Compaore fled to Ivory Coast and is
currently staying in the Ivorian city of Yamoussoukro.
Francois Hollande, president of France, Burkina's former
coloniser, confirmed that his country had helped Compaore flee
the country. "We did it ... to avoid drama and other
convulsions," he told reporters at a press conference in Quebec
City.
France bases some of its special forces in the Burkina
capital and is the country's main bilateral donor.
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara met with Compaore on
Tuesday and told reporters that he was welcome to remain in the
country "as long as he would like". He added that Ivory Coast
supported a political transition that complied with Burkina
Faso's constitution.
Under that constitution, the head of the National Assembly
should take office if the president resigns, with a mandate to
organise elections within 90 days.
