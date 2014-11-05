OUAGADOUGOU Nov 5 A delegation of West African
presidents opened talks with Burkina Faso's new military leader
on Wednesday to plot a path to a civilian-led transition in the
wake of the resignation of longtime ruler Blaise Compaore last
week.
Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama, the current chairman
of the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, met briefly behind
closed doors with Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida, who was
appointed as interim head of state by the army on Saturday.
Mahama then held separate consultations with U.N. special
representative for West Africa Mohammed Ibn Chambas and ECOWAS
Commission President Kadre Desire Ouedraogo, himself from
Burkina Faso.
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and Senegalese leader
Macky Sall also arrived in Burkina Faso on Wednesday at Mahama's
invitation as part of an ECOWAS leaders delegation.
The three presidents were due to hold joint talks with
Burkina Faso' main political actors later on Wednesday.
Zida has announced the suspension of Burkina Faso's 1991
constitution in the wake of the mass demonstrations that forced
Compaore to resign on Friday after 27 years in office.
Demonstrators had taken to the streets on Thursday when Compaore
tried to force through parliament a reform to allow him to seek
reelection next year.
The military has also dissolved the National Assembly and
imposed a curfew.
Amid mounting international pressure for a civilian to take
the reins of the transition, Zida promised on Monday to quickly
cede power to a transitional government and appoint a new head
of state.
(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkougou and Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing
by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)