* Long-time president quit last week amid mass protests
* Interim military leader has pledged to step down
* Regional leaders say elections should be held next Nov.
(Adds end of troika mission, comments from presidents of Ghana
and Senegal and opposition, background)
By Kwasi Kpodo
OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 5 Three West African presidents
urged Burkina Faso on Wednesday to appoint a civilian
transitional leader within days to guide the country to
elections next year following the people's overthrow of longtime
ruler Blaise Compaore last week.
Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama led the delegation
from the West African bloc ECOWAS (Economic Community of West
African States) to help Burkina Faso plot a path to a
civilian-led transition after the military named a senior army
officer as head of state on Saturday.
Mahama, the current ECOWAS chairman, oversaw sometimes
tumultuous talks with Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida, opposition
politicians, Compaore's supporters, religious leaders and civil
society groups. There was a general consensus in favor of a
civilian-led interim government, he said.
"I have confidence and I believe that in days, rather than
weeks, the people will come out with an interim leader," Mahama
said while warning that delays in appointing a civilian
administration could see the country punished with sanctions.
The African Union announced on Monday that although popular
pressure led to the ousting of Compaore, the change had been
undemocratic and stated that the body would apply sanctions if
civilian rule was not reestablished within two weeks.
The United States said earlier this week that it had not yet
decided if the military takeover constituted a coup, a
distinction that would lead to an automatic suspension of
military aid to one of the West's key allies in the region.
The ECOWAS troika, which also included Nigeria's Goodluck
Jonathan and Macky Sall of Senegal, had earlier said it expected
the transition period to last up to one year, maintaining a
November 2015 date for presidential elections.
They recommended that members of the interim authority
should not be permitted to stand in elections next year.
A statement read at the end of the mission said that all of
the consulted parties had agreed to reinstate the 1991
constitution, which Zida suspended upon assuming power.
But opposition, civil society and religious delegates
rejected a request to name three candidates for the interim
presidency, saying they needed more time.
Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the meetings,
President Sall said the troika had expected to have a decision
on a transitional leader on Wednesday.
"But we realized there was no use in rushing and running the
risk of compromising what we are seeking, which is why we are
leaving a team of negotiators to continue the discussions," he
said.
The troika will now travel to Accra, Ghana, for a special
ECOWAS summit on Thursday that is expected to discuss the
situation in Burkina Faso and the West African Ebola epidemic.
WARNED AGAINST CONSTITUTIONAL CHANGE
"They understood that what happened here was a popular
insurrection that cannot be treated as a vulgar coup d'etat,"
Zephirin Diabre, leader of the opposition, said after the
meetings.
Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets
last Thursday when Compaore tried to force through parliament a
constitutional reform to allow him to seek reelection next year.
He resigned the next day as sometimes violent protests
continued and was forced to flee to neighboring Ivory Coast with
the help of France.
Mahama said regional leaders had attempted to talk Compaore
out of the plan to change the national charter to extend his
27-year rule.
The military stepped in after Compaore's departure,
dissolving the National Assembly and imposing a curfew. On
Saturday, it appointed Zida, deputy commander of the
presidential guard, as provisional head of state.
As international pressure mounted for a civilian to take the
reins of the transition, Zida promised on Monday to quickly cede
power to a transitional government.
Despite a chequered past including accusations that he
backed rebels during the civil wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone,
Compaore had reinvented himself as a regional power broker and
Western ally against Islamist militants.
France has a special forces unit and surveillance drones
based there as part of its regional counter-terrorism operation,
and senior advisors to Compaore have negotiated the release of
numerous Western hostages seized in the region.
The country, which is emerging as one of Africa's top gold
producers, also played a mediation role in the crises in
neighboring Mali and Ivory Coast.
Zida, previously considered a close ally of the president,
received counter-terrorism training in the United States in 2012
on recommendation from the U.S. Embassy in Ouagadougou. He
attended a second U.S. military course in Botswana.
His was the second recent takeover by a U.S.-trained
military officer in the region after Amadou Sanogo, a captain in
the army of neighboring Mali, overthrew President Amadou Toumani
Toure in 2012.
The coup allowed al Qaeda-linked Islamists to seize Mali's
desert north and raised questions about whether the U.S.
military was doing enough to instil respect for democratic
governance in the foreign officers it trained.
(Additional reporting by Mathieu Bonkougou and Nadoun Coulibaly
in Ouagadougou and Daniel Flynn in Dakar; Writing by Bate Felix
and Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Toni Reinhold)