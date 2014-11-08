DAKAR Nov 8 The West African regional bloc
ECOWAS called on the international community not to impose
sanctions on Burkina Faso after the military took control of a
transition following the resignation of longtime president
Blaise Compaore.
At an extraordinary summit in the Ghanaian capital Accra on
Thursday, ECOWAS welcomed statements by the new head of state
Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida that he would hand power to a
civilian transitional government soon.
ECOWAS, which has called for a year-long transition to
elections in November 2015, named Senegalese President Macky
Sall as its lead mediator with the transitional government,
according to a statement issued after the meeting.
Zida, operational commander of the elite presidential guard,
proclaimed himself president on Nov. 1, one day after Compaore
resigned and fled the country amid mass protests at his efforts
to change the constitution to seek reelection in 2015 after 27
years in power.
The Peace and Security Council of the 54-nation African
Union - which imposes sanctions for breaches of democratic
process - on Monday gave the military a two-week deadline to
return power to civilians or face punishment.
"The summit appeals to the International Community and
partners not to impose sanctions on Burkina Faso in the light of
the on-going regional efforts and to continue supporting the
country at these delicate times," read the statement, published
on the ECOWAS website.
The United States said last week it had not decided if the
military takeover constituted a coup, a distinction that would
lead to an automatic suspension of military aid to one of the
West's key allies against Islamist groups in the region.
Bisa Williams, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of
Africa Affairs of the U.S. State Department, said after talks
with Zida in Ouagadougou on Saturday that Washington was relying
on his promises to implement a civilian-led transition
government that would hold democratic elections in a short
period of time.
