DAKAR Nov 8 The West African regional bloc
ECOWAS called on the international community not to impose
sanctions on Burkina Faso after the military took control of a
transition following the resignation of longtime President
Blaise Compaore.
At an extraordinary summit in the Ghanaian capital Accra on
Thursday, ECOWAS welcomed statements by new head of state
Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida that he would hand power to a
civilian transitional government soon.
ECOWAS, which has called for a year-long transition to
elections in November 2015, named Senegalese President Macky
Sall as its lead mediator with the transitional government,
according to a statement issued after the meeting.
Zida, operational commander of the elite presidential guard,
proclaimed himself president on Nov. 1, one day after Compaore
resigned and fled the country amid mass protests at his efforts
to change the constitution to seek reelection in 2015 after 27
years in power.
The Peace and Security Council of the 54-nation African
Union, which imposes sanctions for breaches of democratic
process, on Monday gave the military a two-week deadline to
return power to civilians or face punishment.
"The summit appeals to the International Community and
partners not to impose sanctions on Burkina Faso in the light of
the on-going regional efforts and to continue supporting the
country at these delicate times," ECOWAS said in a statement
published on its website.
The United States said last week it had not decided if the
military takeover constituted a coup, a distinction that would
lead to an automatic suspension of military aid to one of the
West's key allies against Islamist groups in the region.
Bisa Williams, deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of
African Affairs of the U.S. State Department, said after talks
with Zida in Ouagadougou on Saturday that Washington was relying
on Zida's promises to implement a civilian-led transition
government that would hold democratic elections in a short
period of time.
Representatives of the army, the opposition and civil
society met for the first time on Saturday to draft a document
on the form the transitional government would take. A source
involved in the talks said that it proposed a government of 25
members and an interim legislative body of 90 people.
"We are at the stage where we are amending all the
propositions point by point. But the document is almost ready,"
said Herve Ouattara, head of a civil society organisation
involved in the talks.
He said there was intense discussion over who would occupy
key portfolios in the transitional government such as foreign
affairs and mining.
