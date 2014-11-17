* Longtime ruler Compaore toppled last month
* Military commander named himself head of state
* New interim leader to guide country to elections next year
(Adds Kafando to be sworn in on Tuesday)
By Mathieu Bonkoungou and Nadoun Coulibaly
OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 17 Authorities in Burkina Faso
named former foreign minister Michel Kafando as transitional
president on Monday in a key step towards restoring democratic
civilian rule in the wake of a military takeover.
Kafando was chosen as part of a charter hammered out after
longtime President Blaise Compaore resigned and fled the country
on Oct. 31 amid mass protests against his attempt to change the
constitution and extend his 27-year rule.
Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida stepped in the following day
and declared himself head of the West African state.
Kafando, who also twice served as ambassador to the United
Nations, will be sworn in on Tuesday to lead the nation to
elections next year at which he will be barred from standing.
His first task will be to name a prime minister to appoint a
25-member transitional government.
"This is more than an honour. It's a true mission which I
will take with the utmost seriousness," Kafando said following
his appointment.
The committee, drawn from the army, traditional and
religious groups, civil society and Burkina's political parties,
chose him from among five candidates in a closed-door meeting
that began on Sunday and went into the early hours on Monday.
His candidacy was proposed by the army.
"The choice of Michel Kafando is judicious," said Simon
Compaore, a leader of the opposition People's Movement for
Progress (MPP) party.
"We're also satisfied to see that Lieutenant Colonel Zida
kept to his word," said the opposition politician, who is not
related to the former president.
The African Union (AU) had given Zida, the operational
commander of the elite presidential guard, two weeks to
re-establish civilian rule or face sanctions. On Saturday, he
restored the constitution, which was suspended when Compaore was
forced from power.
In a statement on Monday, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the head
of the AU commission, said she welcomed the progress. Former
colonial ruler France, which held Compaore a key ally against
Islamist militants in the region, congratulated Kafando, 72.
"It's a page that is turning for the future of Burkina. We
are relieved. I wish him luck. The people are ready to help
him," said Awa Yameogo, a tax agent in the capital Ouagadougou.
(Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Joe Bavier; Editing by Nick
Macfie and Tom Heneghan)