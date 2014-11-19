OUAGADOUGOU Nov 19 Burkina Faso's newly
appointed prime minister Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida said on
Wednesday that a government for the country's transitional
period would be announced "within 72 hours".
The deputy head of the presidential guard was briefly head
of state after mass protests toppled long-serving President
Blaise Compaore who fled the West African country on October 31.
Zida agreed to step down amid pressure for a return to
civilian rule and earlier this week former foreign minister
Michel Kafando was appointed interim president.
(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Emma Farge;
editing by Ralph Boulton)