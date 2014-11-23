(Changes number of posts to 26, from 25)

OUAGADOUGOU Nov 23 Burkina Faso authorities issued a decree on Sunday announcing a new interim government, with President Michel Kafando and prime minister Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida also taking on the key ministries of foreign affairs and defence.

Of the 26 posts available, the army claimed six, including mines, communications and the interior ministry.

Burkina Faso's former President Blaise Compaore was forced from power by mass protests in late October as he sought to amend the constitution to prolong his 27-year rule. A brief period of army rule ensued, led by Zida, before he bowed to pressure to cede power to a civilian president. (Reporting by David Lewis and Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Roche)