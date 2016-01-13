OUAGADOUGOU Jan 13 Burkina Faso's newly-elected
President Roch Marc Kabore broke with the past on Wednesday by
naming a cabinet packed with ministers who had not served under
the previous toppled administration.
A government statement said 25 of the 30 ministries were
headed by people with no track record under veteran leader
Blaise Compaore, who was overthrown by a popular protest in Oct.
2014.
The appointments come less than a week after the president
named little-known economist Paul Kaba Thieba as his prime
minister.
Kabore has promised to improve access to water, healthcare
and education in a landlocked country that produces cotton and
gold but remains impoverished.
The president, elected in November, kept the security post
of Defence Minister for himself as well as Minister of Veterans
Affairs in a hint at lingering security concerns.
Soldiers from the elite presidential guard staged a
short-lived coup against the transitional government in
September, during which they took the president, prime minister
and cabinet members hostage.
The ex-mayor of the capital Ouagadougou was appointed head
of territorial administration while Rosine Coulibaly, who was
initially in the running for prime minister, has been made head
of the ministry of economy, finance and development.
Former journalist Alpha Barry has been named head of foreign
affairs and regional cooperation. Seven women were appointed to
government positions, the highest number in decades.
Burkina Faso's economy has slowed due to lower global
commodity prices and reduced investment during the democratic
transition that began after Compaore fell.
Kabore has said the government needs to improve access to
water, healthcare and education.
It must also make sensitive political decisions after
interim authorities charged a prominent general with the murder
of a previous president and issued an international arrest
warrant for Compaore who fled after being
toppled.
