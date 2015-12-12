OUAGADOUGOU Dec 12 Authorities in Burkina Faso
have charged three soldiers over the murder in 1998 of
journalist Norbert Zongo whose killing became a symbol of
repression during veteran President Blaise Compaore's rule.
The charges come a week after a general was charged over the
murder in 1987 of President Thomas Sankara and provide further
evidence of the transitional government's determination to
pursue high-profile cases associated with the Compaore era.
Burkina Faso's democratic transition is seen as an example
for other African states. Former Prime Minister Roch Marc Kabore
was elected president last month and once sworn in, will be the
country's first new leader in decades.
Zongo published Burkina Faso's Independent newspaper and at
the time of his death was investigating the murder of a driver
who worked for Compaore's brother. Zongo's burned body was found
south of the capital. No one has been convicted for the killing.
The soldiers who have been charged with his murder belonged
to the recently disbanded elite presidential guard, a lawyer for
Zongo's family, Stanislas Bénéwendé Sankara, told Reuters on
Saturday.
"These three soldiers are being charged with the murder of
Norbert Zongo but the matter could move forward with other
people charged," the lawyer said. The chief prosecutor declined
to comment.
The presidential guard was dissolved in September after
staging a failed coup led by General Gilbert Diendere in which
interim President Michel Kafando was briefly held hostage.
Diendere, a former intelligence chief for Compaore, was
charged with Sankara's killing. Compaore was toppled in October
2014 by protesters who opposed his bid to change the
constitution so that he could extend his rule.
(Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)