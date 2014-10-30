OUAGADOUGOU Oct 30 The head of Burkina Faso's
armed forces announced on Thursday the dissolution of the
national assemably and the creation of a national transitional
government to last a maximum of 12 months, though he did not say
who would lead it.
"A transitional body will be put in place in consultation
with all parties. A return to the constitutional order is
expected in no more than 12 months," General Honore Traore told
a news conference after a day of violent protests in the
capital.
(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkougou in Ouagadougou and Bate Felix
in Dakar; Editing by Daniel Flynn)