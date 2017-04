People march against Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaore's plan to change the constitution to stay in power in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

OUAGADOUGOU Thousands of protesters stormed Burkina Faso's parliament building on Thursday, forcing police to withdraw, ahead of a vote on a motion to allow the president to stand for re-election, a Reuters witness said.

He said the protesters stormed the building and had got inside and that the police had run away.

