OUAGADOUGOU, March 4 Burkina Faso's interim
parliament has approved an anti-corruption law, one of two
pieces of legislation required by the World Bank before it will
release $100 million in budget support.
The National Transitional Council (CNT), which was
established after a popular uprising forced veteran leader
Blaise Compaore to stand down late last year, is charged with
guiding the West African nation to elections later this year.
The council, made up of politicians, soldiers and civil
society leaders, passed the law late on Tuesday.
Under the new legislation, government officials, including
the president, lawmakers, and anyone charged with managing state
funds, must declare their assets as well as any gifts or
donations received while in office.
Infractions will be punishable by maximum jail term of 20
years and fines of up to 25 million CFA francs ($42,422).
The World Bank had said the law and a new mining code that
has yet to be passed, are essential reforms and among those
demanded by protesters who took to the streets in October,
forcing Compaore to quit after nearly 30 years in power.
The World Bank has provided around $300 million in support
to Burkina Faso in each of the last four years. The money is
seen as vital to shoring up state finances this year as the gold
and cotton producer confronts lower commodities prices and the
impact of political instability.
($1 = 589.3100 CFA francs)
