OUAGADOUGOU, June 21 Burkina Faso's ruling party
called on Saturday for President Blaise Compaore to organise a
referendum that would allow him to alter the constitution in
order to seek re-election next year, setting up a showdown with
opposition parties.
Compaore - in power since leading a coup in 1987 - has
positioned himself as a power broker in West Africa and a key
ally for France and the United States in the fight against al
Qaeda-linked Islamists in the Sahara-Sahel band.
Article 37 of the Burkinabe constitution, which was drafted
in 2000, limits presidents to two terms. Compaore secured his
second five-year mandate in a 2010 election.
"The (Congress for Democracy and Progress) calls upon
President Blaise Compaore to organise the referendum to settle
this and invites the political class to respect the verdict of
the ballot box," said party official Paramanga Ernest Yonli.
Yonli, a former prime minister and member of the CDP's
economic and social council, was speaking to a crowd of about
40,000 Compaore supporters in a stadium where opposition parties
organised a similar rally last month.
At that rally, opposition leaders said they would use all
means under the law to block a referendum and announced plans
for a series of nationwide rallies in opposition to lifting the
presidential term limit.
"The Burkinabe people want peace and wish President Blaise
Compaore to continue his programme," Assimi Kouanda, who heads
the president's party, told the crowd on Saturday.
"This people, mobilised across Burkina Faso, gives the
assurance that when the referendum is organised, the victory of
the 'yes' vote is certain," he added.
Compaore has not yet publicly stated his intentions
concerning next year's election.
Landlocked Burkina Faso is home to a growing gold mining
sector but regularly grapples with poor harvests and food
shortages. It remains one of the world's poorest nations.
Compaore secured 81 percent of the vote in the 2010
election. But a brief army mutiny in 2011 rattled his otherwise
firm grip on the military. In January, dozens of members of his
party, including former close aides and key allies, quit to
create a movement to challenge him.
(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Joe Bavier;
Editing by Peter Cooney)