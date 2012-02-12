A boy closes the shutter of a shop painted with an advertisement for Bharti Airtel in Ahmedabad May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

OUAGADOUGOU Burkina Faso has fined its three mobile telephony operators a total of 3 billion CFA francs for what it said was a failure to fulfill service commitments.

The fines apply to Maroc Telecom (IAM.CS) unit Telmob (1.09 billion CFA), Bharti's (BRTI.NS) Airtel (894 million CFA) and local operator Telecel (724 million CFA).

Announcing the fines on Friday, regulatory body ARCEP said there would be no right of appeal. It said the companies would be subject to checks to make sure they had improved service provision.

The West African country has around 8 million mobile subscribers in a population of 17 million.

