OUAGADOUGOU Feb 12 Burkina Faso has fined its three mobile telephony operators a total of 3 billion CFA francs ($6 million) for what it said was a failure to fulfill service commitments.

The fines apply to Maroc Telecom unit Telmob (1.09 billion CFA), Bharti's Airtel (894 million CFA) and local operator Telecel (724 million CFA).

Announcing the fines on Friday, regulatory body ARCEP said there would be no right of appeal. It said the companies would be subject to checks to make sure they had improved service provision.

The West African country has around 8 million mobile subscribers in a population of 17 million. ($1 = 497.3520 CFA francs) (Reporting by Mathieu Ouagadougou; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Erica Billingham)