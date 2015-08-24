Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
OUAGADOUGOU Unidentified gunmen attacked a police post in northern Burkina Faso, a police statement said on Monday, underscoring the dangers of growing violence in Mali for neighbouring countries.
The statement said that two police officers were injured in the attack, one of them seriously. The incident took place late on Sunday in the province of Oudalan close to the Malian border.
Islamist militants, which seized Mali's desert north in 2012, were scattered but not defeated by a French military operation a year later.
The militants continue to launch attacks in Mali's north and are thought to be linked to attacks further south in recent months, including near the Mauritanian and Ivorian borders.
(Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.