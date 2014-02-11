ABIDJAN Feb 11 Burkina Faso telecoms company Onatel said 2013 net profit rose 67 percent to 20.36 billion CFA francs ($42.45 million), from 12.20 billion CFA francs the previous year.

"The strong increase in the results is due notably to the growth in turnover and good cost control," the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The company's turnover was up 6 percent at 122.70 billion CFA franc in 2013 compared with 115.73 billion CFA franc in 2012. ($1 = 479.6230 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)