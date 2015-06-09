* Q1 same-store sales up 0.8 pct vs est. 3.6 pct
* Raises minimum wage to $9 per hour
* Sees Q2 profit/shr of 10-13 cents vs est. 13 cents
* Shares down as much as 11.5 pct
(Adds details, analyst comment; updates share)
June 9 Off-price retailer Burlington Stores Inc
reported its slowest quarterly comparable-store sales
growth in three years as harsh weather forced it to shutter some
stores and consumers spent less of their tax refunds at their
stores.
Burlington's shares fell as much as 11.5 percent after the
company also said it will raise wages to at least $9 per hour
for full-time employees, and part-time workers who have been at
the company for at least six months.
The company reported weaker-than-expected same-store sales
for the February-April quarter as consumers received their tax
refunds earlier this time and spent it in January.
Factors such as gas prices and tax refunds have a larger say
on the spending pattern of bargain-hungry shoppers at off-price
stores.
Burlington's problems were compounded by a delay in stocking
some key merchandise such as handbags and ladies' shoes for the
Easter holidays, the company said.
Analysts, however, said the company's quarterly performance
was a one-time issue, and that its fundamentals remained strong.
"...While Burlington does have some challenges ahead we see
this quarter's performance as an exception," research firm
Conlumino's CEO Neil Saunders wrote in a note.
Burlington forecast a current-quarter adjusted profit of
10-13 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting 13
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported a 0.8 percent rise in same-store sales
for the first quarter ended May 2. Analysts polled by research
firm Consensus Metrix had estimated a rise of 3.6 percent.
Burlington said the wage hike, which will be effective from
July 5, is not expected to impact its profit, but would cost the
company $5 million in payroll expenses, which it would fund by
cutting costs.
The company, whose current wages vary by market, had about
34,000 employees, including part-time and seasonal workers, as
of Jan. 31.
A number of retailers, including rival TJX Cos Inc,
have raised wages after the world's largest retailer Wal-Mart
Stores Inc said in February that it would raise minimum
wage for its U.S. workers.
First-quarter net income more than doubled to $25.7 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents per share, in line
with analysts' average estimate.
Net sales rose 5 percent to $1.18 billion, also in line with
estimates.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Don Sebastian)