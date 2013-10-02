* Discount retailers performing well in tough economy
By Avik Das
Oct 2 Burlington Stores Inc's shares
rose nearly 50 percent after Bain Capital returned the discount
apparel retailer to the stock market, tapping into the appeal of
cheaper clothing in a tough economy.
The retailer behind the Burlington Coat Factory brand, taken
private seven years ago, is the fourth company that Bain Capital
has floated on the stock market this year.
Burlington's shares opened at $23.50 and touched a high of
$25.10 in intraday trading, valuing the company at $1.8 billion.
Booming stock markets have encouraged private equity firms
such as Bain Capital, Blackstone Group LP and Apollo
Global Management LLC to cash in on their investments by
taking their companies public this year.
Discount retailers have also performed much better than
higher-priced competitors, as a lackluster job market hits
consumer spending and many American shoppers contend with higher
payroll taxes and gasoline prices.
"It's the hottest sector in retail," said Burt Flickinger,
managing director of Strategic Resource Group, a consumer
industry consultant.
"Disposable income is down," he said. "(People) can really
save on food, fuel and clothing and Burlington is one of the key
places to save."
Burlington, which sells the BCF and Baby Depot brands,
reported 10 percent growth in revenue for the six months ended
August 2013. Abercrombie & Fitch Co and Aeropostale Inc
each reported a decline in revenue in the last quarter.
Burlington, helmed by former Kohl's Corp executive
Thomas Kingsbury, raised about $226.6 million by pricing its IPO
of 13.3 million shares at $17 each, slightly above its expected
price range.
Bain Capital bought the company for $2.06 billion in cash in
January 2006, paying $45.50 per share for a company founded in
1972 as a single store in the New Jersey town of the same name.
Burlington, which also sells MJM Designer Shoes, now
operates more than 500 stores across the United States and
Puerto Rico, although this is significantly fewer than discount
rivals TJX Cos Inc and Ross Stores Inc.
Burlington will use some of the proceeds to redeem senior
notes worth $171 million. The company had about $1.7 billion in
long-term debt as of August 2013 and total cash and cash
equivalents of $33.4 million.
"The company is highly leveraged. That's the fingerprint
that all these private equity firms leave," IPOFinancial.com
president David Menlow said.
Bain Capital will own 74 percent of Burlington after the
offering if the underwriters exercise their full options,
valuing its stake at about $1.3 billion.
The private equity firm has taken three other companies
public this year: HD Supply Holdings Inc, Quintiles
Transnational Holdings Inc and Bright Horizons Family
Solutions Inc.
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Securities were the lead
underwriters for the Burlington IPO.
