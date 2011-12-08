KUALA LUMPUR Dec 8 Investors can transact large-sized orders on futures contracts listed on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange through the negotiated large trade facility (NLT), the exchange operator said, in a bid to minimise order execution issues.

Bursa Malaysia said the service covers KLCI index futures <0#FKLI:>, crude palm oil futures <0#FCPO:>, the three-month KLIBOR futures <0#FKB3:> and the five-year MGS futures <0#FMG5:> contracts.

"The NLT facilitates direct and private negotiations among customers and enables large orders to be transacted away from the trading system," the exchange said in a statement on Thursday.

"Trading participants may use the facility to execute NLTs on behalf of their clients. The trades are then reported to the Exchange for clearing and the volume and registration time of the negotiated trades are announced to the market." (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)