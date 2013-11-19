LONDON Nov 19 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan will partly pay for its 350-million-pound ($564 million) acquisition of Burton's Biscuits with 235 million pounds of loans, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Ontario fought off several other bidders to buy Burton's from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and affiliates of Apollo Global Management.

BNP is sole arranger of the financing package that includes 190 million pounds of senior leveraged term loans as well as a 25-million-pound revolving credit facility and a 20-million-pound capital expenditure facility, the sources said.

The financing deal totals about 4.7 times Burton's approximate 40-million-pound earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). Profits have almost doubled since CIBC and Apollo took control in 2009.

The loans will be syndicated in the coming weeks and are expected to be allocated by the end of the year, and have covenants offering full protection for debt investors, which should make them easier to sell, the sources said.

Some debt packages arranged for other potential buyers of the company had been so-called covenant-lite and would have made Burton's Europe's first purely covenant-lite deal.

Burton's annual sales of more than 340 million pounds are from products including Cadbury Fingers, Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels.