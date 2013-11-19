LONDON Nov 19 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan
will partly pay for its 350-million-pound ($564 million)
acquisition of Burton's Biscuits with 235 million pounds of
loans, banking sources said on Tuesday.
Ontario fought off several other bidders to buy Burton's
from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and affiliates of
Apollo Global Management.
BNP is sole arranger of the financing package that includes
190 million pounds of senior leveraged term loans as well as a
25-million-pound revolving credit facility and a
20-million-pound capital expenditure facility, the sources said.
The financing deal totals about 4.7 times Burton's
approximate 40-million-pound earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). Profits have almost
doubled since CIBC and Apollo took control in 2009.
The loans will be syndicated in the coming weeks and are
expected to be allocated by the end of the year, and have
covenants offering full protection for debt investors, which
should make them easier to sell, the sources said.
Some debt packages arranged for other potential buyers of
the company had been so-called covenant-lite and would have made
Burton's Europe's first purely covenant-lite deal.
Burton's annual sales of more than 340 million pounds are
from products including Cadbury Fingers, Jammie Dodgers and
Wagon Wheels.