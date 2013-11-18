LONDON Nov 18 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan
said on Monday that it has agreed to buy Burton's Biscuit Co
from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and affiliates of
Apollo Global Management, giving it a foothold in
Britain's biscuit market.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. It is expected to
close before the end of November.
The management of Burton's will maintain a "significant
minority stake" in the company, which has annual sales of more
than 340 million pounds ($547 million) from products including
Cadbury Fingers, Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels.