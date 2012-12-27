BUJUMBURA Dec 27 Burundi plans to raise state
spending by 18 percent in 2013, its finance ministry said, as
the aid-dependent country seeks to recover from years of civil
war by investing in agriculture, energy, mining and tourism.
The budget, approved by parliament late on Wednesday,
estimates tax revenues will rise to 621 billion francs in 2013,
from 542.4 billion in 2012, helped by efforts to encourage
business and to fight corruption and fiscal evasion.
At relative peace since rebels joined the government in
2009, Burundi is now working to quit the list of least developed
countries and to start self-financing its national budget by
2025.
The 2013 budget predicts the economy, heavily dependent on
coffee exports, will grow by 6.6 percent, up from an estimated
4.7 percent in 2012.
Spending will rise to 1.3 trillion francs ($855 million)
"because more funds will be injected in sectors that stimulate
growth such as agriculture, mining, energy and tourism," the
ministry said in its report on Thursday.
The budget projects a headline inflation rate of 14 percent
in 2013 versus an estimated 8.4 percent in 2012, due to rising
food and fuel prices.
International donors will fund 49 percent of the 2013
budget. While the central African nation's government fears that
global economic and financial troubles could reduce external
aid, it expects to receive grants worth 645.3 billion francs
next year against 523.2 billion francs in 2012.
The government projects a deficit of 68.2 billion francs in
2013, down from 73.5 billion francs in 2012.
(1USD=1544.5 Burundi francs)
(Reporting by Patrick Nduwimana; Editing by George
Obulutsa/Ruth Pitchford)