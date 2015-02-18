BUJUMBURA Feb 18 A radio show host in Burundi
who was detained last month after he refused to identify a guest
who said he been involved in the murder of three Italian nuns,
was freed on bail on Wednesday, his lawyer said.
The detention of Bob Rugurika, director of Radio Publique
Africaine (RPA), drew attention to media freedom in the east
African country, with the U.S. government, EU politicians, human
rights groups and journalist organisations calling for him to be
freed. He was charged with complicity in murder and concealing a
criminal among other charges and will still face trial.
Rugurika was arrested on Jan. 20 after prosecutors accused
him of concealing the identity of a guest who, during an
interview aired in early January, said he was involved in the
killing in September of three nuns in a northern suburb of the
capital Bujumbura.
The guest also identified others suspected of involvement in
the killings, including former and serving intelligence and
police officers, but did not provide any evidence.
Two of the nuns, Lucia Pulici, 75, and Olga Raschietti, 82,
were found partially decapitated in their dormitory in the
suburb while a third, 79 year-old Bernadetta Boggian, was found
dead the following day.
Pierre Claver Mbonimba, head of the Association for the
Defence of Human Rights and Prisoners, speaking after Rugurika's
arrest last month was among those calling for his release,
saying he "has done his job as a journalist."
Rugurika was released after paying a 15 million franc bail
($9,600), his lawyer said.
Thousands of people gathered in front of the radio station's
office in Bujumbura singing and dancing in support for Rugurika,
after local media announced his release.
"My client gained a provisional release under the decision
of the appeal court," said Lambert Nigarura, a lawyer
representing Rugurika.
Nigarura said the court had banned the journalist from
leaving the country. No trial date has been set.
Last week, the European parliament threatened to suspend a
five-year aid programme to Burundi worth 432 million euros if
Rugurika was not freed.
