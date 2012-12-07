NAIROBI Dec 7 Tanzania's CRDB Bank
has opened a branch in neighbouring Burundi to tap growing trade
between the two nations, its managing director said on Friday.
With only five percent of the Burundian population of eight
million people having a bank account, the landlocked central
African nation is seen as a banking frontier, attracting lenders
like Kenya's KCB and Togo-based Ecobank.
Trade between Burundi and Tanzania has been growing in
recent years, mainly because Burundian businesses rely heavily
on the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam to import goods.
"People have had to carry chunks of money across the border
to trade," said Charles Kimei, CRDB's head, in a statement.
Kimei said the bank would turn its attention towards the
Democratic Republic of Congo, a vast, mineral-producing central
African country that lacks a developed banking sector.
The Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza welcomed CRDB,
saying the country required more banks to help it become
economically self-sufficient. It is one of the least-developed
nations in the world.
CRDB, which is the largest commercial bank in Tanzania with
over 85 outlets, said it spent $10 million to establish the
Burundian operation.
