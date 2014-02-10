BUJUMBURA Feb 10 At least 50 people in Burundi
have died due to torrential rains and landslides, officials in
the central African country said on Monday, and they warned the
death toll is likely to rise.
The rains, which started on Sunday night and caused flooding
in northern areas outside the capital Bujumbura, also injured
scores of people. Witnesses said huge boulders tumbling down
hills in the middle of the night destroyed entire houses.
"We have already numbered 50 bodies that are in the
mortuary, but we fear the death toll could be higher," Public
Security Minister Gabriel Nizigama told reporters.
The Burundi Red Cross said the number of dead had climbed to
67.
"The injured are receiving treatment in different public
hospitals free of charge, the government has also agreed to take
over the burial of the victims," Nizigama said.
He said the government would need help from its
international partners to assist the affected families.
Local people said the floods were a disaster for stricken
communities as many people had been left destitute.
"It is the first time I see such a rain in my life," said
Veronique, a 45-year old woman who did not provide her family
name but said one of her five children had died in the floods.
"The strength of the rain swept me from the house up to a
distance of 50 meters."
