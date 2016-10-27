UNITED NATIONS Burundi's Justice Minister Aimée Laurentine Kanyana notified the United Nations on Thursday of the country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court, which will take effect one year from Oct. 27, Burundi's U.N. Ambassador Albert Shingiro said.

Shingiro posted a photo on Twitter of Kanyana handing the withdrawal document to Edmond Mulet, chief of staff for U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. Burundi becomes the second country to quit The Hague-based court after South Africa submitted its withdrawal, to take effect one year from Oct. 19.

