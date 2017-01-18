NAIROBI Jan 18 Food price rises drove Burundi's inflation to 9.6 percent year-on-year in December from 7.1 percent the previous month, official data showed on Wednesday.

Food inflation jumped to 13.8 percent in the year to December, from 9.1 percent in November, the Institute of Economic Studies and Statistics said in a report.

Months of political unrest, triggered by President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in April 2015, have paralysed businesses and other major economic activity.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts the economy will grow by 2 percent in 2017 after shrinking 0.5 percent in 2016. (Editing by Katharine Houreld; and Louise Ireland)