KIGALI Nov 30 Burundi's year-on-year inflation
rate rose to 5.6 percent in October from 4.1 percent in
September as prices rose for some food, official data showed on
Monday.
A rising inflation rate is the latest blow for the
violence-racked country. Its economy is expected to contract by
about 7.2 percent this year after growing 4.7 percent in 2014,
the International Monetary Fund said in October.
Daily violence marked by targeted killings and
assassinations has affected all sectors of the country's
businesses, especially in the capital, Bujumbura, whose economic
activities represent 55 percent of the nation's output.
The violence was set off by President Pierre Nkurunziza's
decision to run for a third term in office, which he won in a
controversial election in July.
Food price inflation rose to 5.4 percent in the year to
October from 3.8 percent in September, the Institute of Economic
Studies and Statistics (ISTEEBU) said in its report.
Economic analysts fear the country's fragile economic
situation could worsen if the crisis lasts longer and donors
suspend aid.
Major donors like Belgium have already cut some aid,
following an upsurge of violence and human rights violations
committed since April.
The European Union, which funds 50 percent of Burundi's
annual budget, is threatening to suspend its aid if an expected
dialogue with Burundian authorities fails to restore peace and
democratic principles.
