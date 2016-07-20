KIGALI, July 20 Burundi's year-on-year inflation
rose to 3.9 percent in June from 2.7 percent in May, driven up
by high costs of food items on local markets, official figures
showed on Wednesday.
Food inflation accelerated to 4.0 percent in the year to
June from 2.8 percent in May, the Institute of Economic studies
and Statistics (ISTEEBU) said in its monthly report.
Political unrest provoked by President Pierre Nkurunziza's
decision to run for a third term in April last year affected the
economic activity in the capital Bujumbura, which accounts for
55 percent of the national output.
Human rights abuses and a crackdown on opposition, media and
civil society activists pushed Western donors to suspend aid to
the Central African country's government.
The impact of the external aid cut is now visible, Faustin
Ndikumana, a macroeconomic analyst, told Reuters, referring to
the continuous depreciation of the franc against the dollar.
The country has now to rely on modest revenues from coffee
and tea exports and on domestic tax collection.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts the economy
to grow by 3.4 percent this year after shrinking 7.2 percent in
2015.
(Reporting by Patrick Nduwimana; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Angus MacSwan)