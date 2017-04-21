NAIROBI, April 21 Rising transport costs fuelled
an increase in Burundi's year-on-year inflation rate to 21.1
percent in March, from 20.7 percent a month before, official
data released on Friday showed.
Transport inflation jumped to 6.9 percent in the year ended
last month, from 4.8 percent in the previous period, the
Institute of Economic Studies and Statistics (ISTEEBU) data
showed, with food inflation remaining high at 34.4 percent in
the year to March, unchanged from February.
The landlocked central African country was hit by flooding
and drought in 2016, causing a serious drop in food production,
while a long conflict between President Pierre Nkurunziza and
his opponents has disrupted agricultural output, as well leading
to aid cuts by western donors.
UN agencies estimate three million people out of a
population of more than 11 million need urgent food assistance.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its
forecast for Burundi's economic growth this year to zero from
the previous projection of 2 percent.
(Editing by Elias Biryabarema and Alexander Smith)