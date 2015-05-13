BRIEF-Whitehorse Finance reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.53
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results
NAIROBI May 13 The British Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that a general had declared a "military coup" in Burundi by seeking to oust President Pierre Nkurunziza, making the reference in travel advice to citizens hours after the army general's statement.
Major General Godefroid Niyombare on Wednesday announced he was deposing Nkurunziza for seeking an unconstitutional third term, saying he had support from other senior officers.
"On 13 May in Bujumbura, General Godefroid declared a military coup. The situation is subject to rapid change," Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in an emailed message.
(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results
* In month of April 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: