BUJUMBURA May 13 Burundian army forces
attempting to oust the president were trying to enter the state
broadcaster's compound in the capital on Wednesday, while guards
on the premises were resisting, an employee at the broadcaster
said from inside the facility.
"The soldiers who staged the coup are trying to get into the
compound by force to make their statement," the employee told
Reuters, as gunfire was heard in the centre of Bujumbura. "Those
protecting the compound are resisting."
A statement by Major General Godefroid Niyombare was earlier
broadcast on private radio stations announcing that he was
deposing President Pierre Nkurunziza.
