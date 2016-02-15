BRUSSELS European Union foreign ministers said on Monday they were prepared to impose more economic sanctions on Burundi following the failure of talks to end a political crisis in the Central African country that has killed more than 400 people.

"The EU ... stands ready to impose restrictive measures against those whose actions might have led or might lead to acts of violence and repression (and) serious human rights violations," ministers said in a statement released during a meeting in Brussels, adding that those hampering a political solution could also be targeted.

The EU last year imposed asset freezes and travel bans on four officials close to President Pierre Nkurunziza who are accused of using excessive force during clashes in the run-up to his re-election.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott)