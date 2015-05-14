BUJUMBURA May 14 Burundi's state radio and
television are still in government hands on Thursday although
they had to be taken off air briefly due to fighting in the
area, President Pierre Nkurunziza's media adviser told Reuters.
"When the fighting was ongoing it was necessary for them to
shut it off for a while, and now the radio station and national
TV are both broadcasting," Willy Niyamitwe said by telephone.
He said he was speaking from the presidential offices in the
capital.
He also said the airport was in the hands of loyalists of
the president. Major General Godefroid Niyombare, who declared
that he had ousted the president on Wednesday, had said the
airport was closed.
