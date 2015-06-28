A member of Burundi's National Electoral Commission counts ballot boxes at a warehouse used to store electoral material for the upcoming parliamentary elections, in the neighbourhood of Nyakabiga near the capital Bujumbura, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Nunes dos Santos

BUJUMBURA Burundi's parliamentary speaker Pie Ntavyohanyuma said on Sunday, on the eve of a parliamentary election, that he had fled Burundi in fear of his life after opposing President Pierre Nkurunziza's bid for a third term in office.

Burundi has been in turmoil since April, when Nkurunziza said he would seek a third term, triggering weeks of protests, and an abortive military coup last month.

"I was forced to quit the country due to the unrest caused by the president's insistence on seeking a third term, which is illegal, which is unconstitutional," Ntavyohanyuma told France 24 television from Belgium.

"I personally advised President Nkurunziza to drop his plan for a third term, but his answer was to threaten me, to humiliate me."

At least three people were killed overnight in the capital Bujumbura, residents said, a day before parliamentary and elections taking place amid an opposition boycott and fears of violence.

Nkurunziza's opponents say his decision to stand again violates the constitution as well as a peace deal that ended a civil war in 2005. Nkurunziza cites a constitutional court ruling saying he can run again, although the court's vice president, another of those who have fled, said he and others had been pressured to rule in favour of Nkurunziza.

Dozens have been killed in months of unrest, including an opposition leader, and the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR says 127,000 have fled Burundi. The opposition is boycotting both Monday's vote and the presidential election on July 15.

OFFICIALS FLEEING

Last week, Second Vice President Gervais Rufyikiri also said he had fled to Belgium, Burundi's former colonial ruler, for the same reason. In May, the vice presidents of Burundi's election commission and the constitutional court also fled.

Overnight in Bujumbura, a police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old university student in the Jabe neighbourhood while he was returning home from visiting family, his brother told Reuters on Sunday, giving his name only as Alexis because he feared for his safety.

Still visibly in shock, he said he had seen the policeman shoot his brother, adding: "Patrick was stabbed with a bayonet by the same policeman."

Also in Jabe, another man was killed in a suspected grenade attack, while in the Kanyosha neighbourhood, one soldier was shot dead by another, residents said.

A Reuters correspondent heard a number of loud explosions during the night in other parts of the city, accompanied by the sound of gunfire. Police could not be reached for comment.

The European Union has warned that it might impose sanctions on those responsible for pre-election violence and consider other steps against Burundi, which depends heavily on foreign aid.

Government and opposition groups failed last week to agree on a proposal to postpone both elections, already delayed once after April's violence, until July 30.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has called for a postponement, and the United States, the European Union, the Netherlands and Belgium have cut some aid.

"President Nkurunziza has to understand that the parliament and local elections that are due this Monday are meaningless," Ntavyohanyuma said.

"He has to understand several voices that asked him to organise a political dialogue for a free, inclusive and transparent election."

The government was not immediately available to respond to his remarks.

(Additional reporting by Patrick Nduwimana in Kigali; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)