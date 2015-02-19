BUJUMBURA Feb 19 Burundi's President Pierre
Nkurunziza has fired his intelligence chief less than three
months after appointing him, according to a presidential decree.
Major General Godefroid Niyombare, who previously served as
ambassador to Kenya, was appointed head of intelligence in
November.
The decree, posted on the presidency website on Wednesday,
said Niyombare had been dismissed, but gave no reason.
Burundi's presidency was not immediately available for
comment.
Political tensions are mounting ahead of presidential and
parliamentary elections this year. Supporters of the president
have called for him to serve a third term, while opponents say
he can only serve two.
There is a dispute over whether the constitution permits him
to stay on, based on whether Nkurunziza's first term, when he
was picked by lawmakers rather than direct elections, counts.
Nkurunziza has not said if he will run or not.
Rights groups have criticised what they call a clampdown on
opposition voices in Burundi. The U.N. Security Council has also
expressed concern over reports of intimidation, harassment and
arbitrary detention of rights activists and journalists.
