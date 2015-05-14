* Presidential aide says declaration "a joke, not a coup"
By Njuwa Maina
BUJUMBURA, May 13 A Burundian general said on
Wednesday he had deposed President Pierre Nkurunziza for seeking
an unconstitutional third term in office and was forming a
transitional government, after more than two weeks of protests
against the re-election bid.
But as cheering crowds streamed onto the streets of
Bujumbura, sporadic gunfire was heard in the centre of the
capital, and it was not immediately clear how much support Major
General Godefroid Niyombare had.
In the early hours of Thursday, a Reuters reporter could
hear heavy gunfire near the national radio and television
station in the capital.
With Nkurunziza having gone to Tanzania to discuss the
crisis with East African leaders, the presidency dismissed the
declaration by Niyombare, who had been fired as Nkurunziza's
intelligence chief in February, saying on Facebook that the coup
had been "foiled".
"We consider it as a joke, not as a military coup,"
presidential aide Willy Niyamitwe told Reuters. But late on
Wednesday night, Nkurunziza's whereabouts were unclear.
A Tanzanian official said he had not attended the talks in
Dar es Salaam, and had left to return to Burundi. But Niyombare
said the capital's airport and all border crossings were closed.
The East African leaders condemned the bid to oust him and
called for a return to "constitutional order".
The U.S. State Department urged "all parties to immediately
end the violence and exercise restraint". But spokesman Jeff
Rathke said he could not confirm that a coup had taken place.
Activists say more than 20 people have been killed in weeks
of protest against Nkurunziza's re-election bid, plunging
Burundi into its worst crisis since an ethnically fuelled civil
war ended in 2005.
70,000 REFUGEES
The United Nations said more than 70,000 Burundians had fled
to neighbouring states in a region with a history of ethnic
fighting.
"The region will not accept, nor will the region stand by,
if violence does not stop or escalates in Burundi," Tanzanian
President Jakaya Kikwete said after the summit.
It was hard to establish who was in control in Burundi. The
state broadcaster, often a primary target in state takeovers in
Africa, was surrounded by troops. An employee inside told
Reuters some soldiers had tried to enter while others resisted.
That did not deter crowds from dancing and singing in the
streets. Some sat on top of cars. A Reuters correspondent saw
little sign of the police, hated by protesters for breaking up
demonstrations by force and widely considered loyal to
Nkurunziza's party.
Niyombare had made his declaration that Nkurunziza had been
overthrown to reporters at a barracks in Bujumbura.
"Regarding President Nkurunziza's arrogance and defiance of
the international community, which advised him to respect the
constitution and Arusha peace agreement, the committee for the
establishment of the national concord decide: President
Nkurunziza is dismissed, his government is dismissed too," he
said, surrounded by several other senior army and police
officers, including a former defence minister.
It was not clear if the army was fully under Niyombare's
command. In the 12-year war, the formerly Tutsi-led army fought
rebel groups from the Hutu majority, including one commanded by
Nkurunziza. The military is now officially mixed, and has become
a symbol of reconciliation, but the presence of rival factions
creates possible faultlines.
YOUTH WING
Many Tutsis say the Imbonerakure youth wing of Nkurunziza's
ruling party has been armed and has been threatening Tutsis. The
U.S. government has also voiced concern about militias being
given weapons. The ruling party has denied all the allegations.
Diplomats in New York said the United Nations Security
Council discussed Burundi during a monthly lunch with
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday. Ban himself called
on all parties to exercise calm and restraint.
Opponents say Nkurunziza's bid for another five years in
office violates a two-term limit set down in the constitution
and in the Arusha peace deal that ended the civil war.
A constitutional court, however, ruled that the president
could run, finding that his first term, when he was picked by
parliament rather than by popular vote, did not count. Critics
say the court is biased.
Niyombare, also a former ambassador to Kenya, said he was
working with civil society groups, religious leaders and
politicians on forming a transitional government.
Western donors, including the United States and the European
Union, have criticised Nkurunziza's decision to stand again.
The European Union and Burundi's former colonial ruler,
Belgium, had said they were suspending some aid, particularly
support for the elections, due to the violence.
