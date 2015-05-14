BUJUMBURA May 14 The head of Burundi's army
said on Thursday that an attempted coup had failed and forces
loyal to President Pierre Nkurunziza were in control, a day
after another general said he had sacked Nkurunziza for seeking
an unconstitutional third term in office.
"The coup attempt failed, loyal forces are still controlling
all strategic points," said Army Chief of Staff General Prime
Niyongabo in a statement broadcast on state radio.
A Reuters witness reported a journalist at the state
broadcaster had said there was still heavy gunfire being heard
around the state television and radio station in the capital on
Thursday morning. Another Reuters witness said loud blasts were
heard in the capital.
The Reuters witness said two private radio stations and a
television station were attacked by unknown men in police
uniforms. The two stations were among those that carried Major
General Godefroid Niyombare's announcement on Wednesday that he
had sacked Nkurunziza.
Neither Niyombare nor his spokespeople were immediately
available to comment.
With President Nkurunziza having gone to Tanzania to discuss
the crisis with East African leaders on Wednesday, the
presidency dismissed the declaration by Niyombare, who was fired
as Nkurunziza's intelligence chief in February, saying on
Facebook that the coup had been "foiled".
Late on Wednesday night, Nkurunziza's whereabouts were
unclear.
A Tanzanian official said he had not attended the talks in
Dar es Salaam, and had left to return to Burundi. But Niyombare
said the capital's airport and all border crossings were closed.
The East African leaders condemned the bid to oust him and
called for a return to "constitutional order".
Late on Wednesday, continental body the African Union
condemned the attempted coup.
"The chairperson condemns in the strongest terms today's
coup attempt in Bujumbura, calls for the return to
constitutional order and urges all stakeholders to exercise
utmost restraint," AU Commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini
Zuma said in a statement.
Activists say more than 20 people have been killed in weeks
of protest against Nkurunziza's re-election bid, plunging
Burundi into its worst crisis since an ethnically fuelled civil
war ended in 2005.
The United Nations said more than 70,000 Burundians had fled
to neighbouring states in a region with a history of ethnic
fighting.
