(Corrects name in paragraph 15 to show Nkurunziza was in
Tanzania)
* President was in Tanzania when coup declared
* Loyalist general says troops control strategic points
* Location of president unclear, sources say in Tanzania
* Tanzania says no power transfer by "barrel of gun"
By Patrick Nduwimana
BUJUMBURA, May 14 The head of Burundi's army
said on Thursday that an attempted coup had failed and forces
loyal to President Pierre Nkurunziza were in control.
Army Chief of Staff General Prime Niyongabo's announcement
came a day after another general said he had sacked Nkurunziza
for seeking an unconstitutional third term in office.
Gunfire could still be heard in the capital, Bujumbura, and
whether the government had regained control was not clear.
The president, who was in Tanzania for an African leaders
meeting on Wednesday when the attempt to topple him was
announced, called on Burundians to "remain calm" in a message
delivered via the presidential website and his Twitter feed.
There was no official confirmation about the whereabouts of
the president, who sparked more than two weeks of protests by
saying he would seek another five years in office. Two Tanzanian
sources said he was in Dar es Salaam. One said he was at a
"secure location".
"The coup attempt failed, loyal forces are still controlling
all strategic points," Niyongabo said in a statement broadcast
on state radio.
In Burundi's civil war that ended in 2005, the army was
commanded by minority Tutsis who fought against rebel groups of
the majority Hutus, including one led by Nkurunziza.
The military has since been reformed to absorb rival
factions, but fault lines in its ranks have remained.
It was not immediately clear if the government was now fully
back in control, although police had returned to some streets
which they had left on Wednesday.
In one suburb, which had been a protest flashpoint, a group
of young men who tried to walk to the centre of the city were
blocked by police officers, a Reuters witness said. In another
location, policemen were seen beating up a youth.
A journalist at the state broadcaster said heavy gunfire
being was heard around the state television and radio station in
the capital on Thursday morning, a Reuters witness said. Another
reported loud blasts in the city.
RADIO STATIONS ATTACKED
The Reuters witness said two private radio stations and a
television station were attacked by unknown men in police
uniforms. The two stations were among those that carried Major
General Godefroid Niyombare's announcement on Wednesday that he
had sacked Nkurunziza.
Neither Niyombare nor his spokesmen were immediately
available to comment.
While Nkurunziza was in Tanzania, the presidency dismissed
the declaration by Niyombare, who was fired as Nkurunziza's
intelligence chief in February, saying the coup had been
"foiled".
Niyombare had said on Wednesday the capital's airport and
all border crossings were closed. It was not immediately clear
if that was still the case.
The East African leaders condemned the takeover attempt.
"East African leaders are determined to find a lasting
solution to Burundi's crisis," Tanzanian Foreign Minister
Bernard Membe told reporters. "Africa does not want the
leadership of any country to be assumed by the barrel of a gun."
The continental body, the African Union, also condemned the
attempted coup. AU Commission Chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma
called for "the return to constitutional order" in a statement.
Activists say more than 20 people have been killed in weeks
of protest against Nkurunziza's re-election bid, plunging
Burundi into its worst crisis since the civil war ended in 2005.
The United Nations said more than 70,000 Burundians had fled
to neighbouring states in a region which has a history of ethnic
fighting.
Western donors, which provide vital aid to finance the
budget and other institutions, have criticised Nkurunziza for
running again. The United States, which trains and equips the
army, called on Wednesday for all parties to end violence.
Opponents say Nkurunziza's bid for another five years in
office violates a two-term limit set down in the constitution
and in the peace deal that ended the civil war.
A constitutional court, however, ruled that the president
could run, finding that his first term, when he was picked by
parliament rather than by popular vote, did not count. Critics
say the court is biased.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Maasho in Addis Ababa; Writing
by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alex Richardson and Giles Elgood)