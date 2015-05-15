* President Pierre Nkurunziza urges dialogue in radio
address
* Nkurunziza was in Tanzania when attempted coup declared
* Bujumbura calm after day of fighting, coup leader at large
* Police threaten to shoot at protesters, youths say
* Police threaten to shoot at protesters, youths say
By Goran Tomasevic
BUJUMBURA, May 15 Burundian President Pierre
Nkurunziza's spokesman said he had returned to the capital on
Friday after a failed coup but that the general behind it had
not been arrested as he had reported earlier, adding to
confusion after three days of turmoil.
In an address on the small east African country's state
radio, Nkurunziza urged an end to weeks of demonstrations over
his quest for a third term in office.
"There is peace in the whole country, including in the
capital city where the coup-makers were operating," he said
after a day of clashes in which at least a dozen people were
killed.
"Whoever wants to bring trouble in the country will not go
far."
Nkurunziza's spokesman said earlier that Burundian forces
had arrested General Godefroid Niyombare, who had announced the
president's ouster on Wednesday while he was abroad.
Niyombare "has not been arrested", presidential spokesman
Gervais Abayeho told Reuters later. He said the source of his
earlier statement had corrected the information.
Burundi was plunged into deep crisis after Nkurunziza
announced he was running for another five-year term, with
clashes between police and protesters stirring memories of an
ethnically driven civil war that ended just a decade ago.
Opponents say his decision violates the constitution and a
deal to end the war that pitted rebel groups of the majority
Hutu population, including one led by Nkurunziza, against the
army which was then commanded by minority Tutsis.
The army is now mixed and has absorbed rival factions, but
the coup attempt exposed alarming divisions.
Troops loyal to Nkurunziza had largely calmed the streets on
Friday after frequent gunfire on Thursday.
But activists called for more rallies against the president,
while some Bujumbura residents said police told them they would
be fired upon at if they did demonstrate.
"Protests to reject the third term bid for Nkurunziza will
continue," said Gordien Niyungeko, deputy head of Focode, one of
the 300 civil society groups that backed protests. "Our movement
had nothing to do with the attempted coup."
Until the coup attempt, protests had occurred almost daily.
Protesters hurled rocks while police fired tear gas, water
cannon and were even seen firing guns at the protesters.
Diplomats say the longer unrest continues the more chance
that a conflict, which up until now has been largely a struggle
for power, reopens ethnic wounds in a region with a history of
ethnic killing.
LINING THE STREETS
More than 105,000 people have already fled to neighbouring
states, including next door Rwanda, with the same ethnic mix as
Burundi and which was torn apart by a genocide in 1994 that
killed 800,000 mostly Tutsis and moderate Hutus.
Hundreds of people lined the streets carrying flags for the
president's return to the capital from his rural home.
His spokesman said he was back in the presidential palace on
Friday after returning to Burundi on Thursday from Tanzania
where he had been when the coup was declared. Witnesses said
they could not tell whether his motorcade had passed by.
A man with a gaping head wound lay dead in a street in
Butarere, a Bujumbura district that has been a hotbed for
protests. Residents said police had shot him and wounded two
others. There was no immediate police comment.
A group of men in Bujumbura's Cibitoke suburb said they had
been told by police that they would be treated as rebels and
shot at if they demonstrated. "Now we are no longer looking for
protesters, we are looking for rebels," police told them.
Even before the coup attempt, officials had called protests
an "insurrection".
Fighting on Thursday was at times fierce, particularly
around the state radio station, a strategic asset for loyalist
and supporters of the coup. An army chief said 12 rebels were
killed in those clashes.
The constitution and a peace deal that ended the civil war
both specify a two-term presidential limit. But Nkurunziza is
seeking a third term anyway, relying on a court ruling that his
first term does not count because he was appointed by
parliament, not elected. His opponents and some donors have
questioned the court's impartiality.
The heavy-handed response of the police to demonstrations in
recent weeks has drawn stern rebukes from Western donors, who
have urged the president not to run again. The United States,
which provides training and equipment to the Burundian army,
demanded a halt to "violent force" by police.
"...The president's decision to announce his candidacy for a
third term has and will continue to exacerbate instability, and
potentially foment violence in the country," U.S. State
Department spokesman Jeff Rathke said in Washington on Friday.
"Any of those who ... plan or participate in or order
widespread or systematic discriminatory violence against the
civilian population should know that the world is watching, and
that they should be held accountable," he told reporters.
The U.S. embassy in Bujumbura was closed on Friday,
non-essential staff were leaving and a decision on when to
reopen had yet to be made, an embassy spokeswoman said.
Several African leaders had criticised Nkurunziza's bid for
re-election in the June 26 presidential vote. The African Union
also condemned any attempt to seize "power through violence".
The European Union, Belgium and the Netherlands have all
suspended some aid due to the unrest, particularly donations
linked to the elections, which alongside the presidential polls
also include a parliamentary race scheduled for May 26.
In his radio address, Nkurunziza called on the international
community to support Burundi, saying any suspension of aid by
donors would only "opens doors to trouble" and help those who
want to "seize power by force" rather than through democratic
means.
