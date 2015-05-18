* President's first appearance since coup failed
* Says he takes seriously threat from Somalia's al Shabaab
* Nkurunziza's decision to seek third term sparks crisis
By Goran Tomasevic and Njuwa Maina
BUJUMBURA, May 17 Burundian President Pierre
Nkurunziza on Sunday made his first public appearance in the
capital Bujumbura since an attempted coup last week failed to
oust him, warning of a threat posed by Islamist militants from
Somalia.
The east African nation was plunged into crisis after
Nkurunziza said he was seeking a third term of office.
Critics said the move would be unconstitutional, and there
have been almost daily protests since Nkurunziza's announcement,
stirring memories of an ethnically driven civil war that ended a
decade ago.
At a news conference, Nkurunziza, who has not been seen in
the capital for days, did not address the crisis in his country
but said he was "very preoccupied" by the threat posed by the al
Qaeda-linked militant group al Shabaab.
"We take seriously the threat of al Shabaab," said
Nkurunziza.
He did not elaborate, but Burundi contributes forces to an
African Union peacekeeping mission battling al Shabaab in
Somalia. In recent years, the group has attacked Kenya and
Uganda, which also provide troops.
A spokesman for the Islamist group said Nkurunziza's remarks
were "dumbfounding" and said the problems in Burundi were
"clearly domestic."
"We think that this is an attempt by him to appease his
people, who are standing in the streets protesting against his
dictatorship, or to divert the world's attention from him while
he possibly prepares his mass revenge," Sheikh Ali Mahamud Rage
said in a statement to Reuters.
A leader of a group of Burundian civil society groups, Vital
Nshimirimana, said demonstrations against Nkurunziza's third
term bid, which had largely come to a halt in recent days, would
resume on Monday.
"We ask the international community to follow closely the
situation in Burundi in order to stop the harsh reprisal against
protesters, civil society activists and opposition leaders,"
Nshimirimana said in a statement.
OLD WOUNDS
Until the coup attempt, protests had occurred almost daily
in the outskirts of Bujumbura. Protesters hurled rocks while
police fired tear gas, water cannon and were also seen firing
guns at the protesters.
Diplomats say the longer unrest continues the more chance
that a conflict, which up until now has been largely a struggle
for power, reopens old wounds in a region with a history of
ethnic killing.
The United States closed its embassy on Friday and told
non-emergency personnel and the dependents of its staff to
leave.
The State Department said 20 Americans, four Canadians and
an undisclosed number of other foreigners left on three charter
flights it arranged to Kigali, the capital of neighboring
Rwanda, on Sunday and the security situation remained volatile.
More than 105,000 people have fled to neighbouring states,
including Rwanda, with the same ethnic mix as Burundi and which
was torn apart by a genocide in 1994 that killed 800,000 mostly
Tutsis and moderate Hutus.
At the Gashora camp in Rwanda, Hakizimana Leonidas, a farmer
who said he was a Tutsi, said he fled Burundi a day after last
week's coup attempt.
"I want to see Burundi as a peaceful country but the problem
is that those who could be protecting us are the ones causing
chaos," said Leonidas, 46.
The constitution and a peace deal that ended the civil war
both specify a two-term presidential limit. Nkurunziza is
seeking a third term anyway, relying on a court ruling that his
first term does not count because he was appointed by
parliament, not elected. His opponents and some donors have
questioned the court's impartiality.
The heavy-handed response of the police to demonstrations in
recent weeks has drawn stern rebukes from Western donors, who
have urged the president not to run again, while the African
Union condemned any attempt to seize power through violence.
Pope Francis called for an end to the violence in Burundi
during prayers held at St Peter's Square in the Vatican.
Asking for a prayer for the people of Burundi, he said: "May
the Lord help them to escape from violence and act responsibly
for the good of the country."
In March, the Catholic church in Burundi, which represents
more than two-thirds of the population, came out against the
president seeking a third term.
