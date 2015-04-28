* Worst political crisis since civil war
* Government calls the unrest "insurrection"
* Police fire teargas, shots in air during protests
By Patrick Nduwimana and Edmund Blair
BUJUMBURA, April 28 Burundi's government told
diplomats on Tuesday to stay neutral and not side with
protesters who accuse President Pierre Nkurunziza of violating
the constitution by announcing he will seek a third term in
office.
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets for a third
straight day and were confronted by police firing teargas and
shots in the air, as Burundi faced its worst political crisis
since the end of an ethnically fuelled civil war in 2005.
The United States, other Western nations and regional
African countries had pushed Nkurunziza, 51, not to seek a third
term. Washington said it was disappointed he was doing so and
warned it would take steps against those behind any violence.
"In such a situation, the Burundi government asks you to
observe diplomatic neutrality," the first deputy president,
Prosper Bazombanza, told a meeting with ambassadors from the
United States, Europe and African nations to discuss the crisis.
Bazombanza said the protesters wanted to disrupt a series of
elections which start in May with local council and
parliamentary polls, followed by a presidential vote on June 26.
The unrest in the east African country raises tensions in a
region with a history of ethnic conflict, and has driven almost
25,000 Burundians across the border for fear of ethnic killings.
Other presidents in the region are also nearing the end of
their final terms, as defined by their constitutions. The leader
of Burkina Faso in west Africa was overthrown last year after
trying to change the basic law to extend his 27-year rule.
Foreign Minister Laurent Kavakure said some protest
organisers were winning "a lot of sympathy" from some of
Burundi's partners, although he did not name them.
"The protests are illegal," the minister told the
ambassadors. "They are becoming an insurrection movement."
SENDING A WARNING
Unrest has spread to new parts of the capital Bujumbura, and
small protests were reported by local media in the second
biggest city, Gitega.
"We have already warned the authorities that they would be
responsible for any impact of the decision on security in the
electoral process," said a western diplomatic source inside the
talks.
The source said the government was told that the unrest was
caused by the president's decision to seek a third term, and
that it need to free up political space.
Both Washington and the European Union have indicated that
any individuals who stoke violence could face sanctions.
Crowds gathered from early morning in a south Bujumbura
suburb mostly inhabited by members of Burundi's ethnic Tutsi
minority, waving placards and chanting slogans accusing the
president of breaking the constitution. Some burned tyres.
Opponents of the president, who led one of the militias of
the ethnic Hutu majority in the civil war, say the peace deal
and the constitution limit him to two five-year terms.
Supporters of Nkurunziza, whose power base is in the
countryside, say his first term does not count because he was
picked by lawmakers, not elected.
One protester told Reuters two people suffered gunshot
wounds in the northern Cibitoke suburb, though there was no
immediate confirmation from the police.
Two protesters have been killed and more than 250 people
arrested since protests erupted on Sunday, Burundi's police
chief André Ndayambaje said earlier. Activists say at least five
protesters have died.
The United Nations said Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has
sent his special envoy for the Great Lakes region to Burundi for
talks with Nkurunziza and the opposition.
Opposition leader and presidential hopeful Agathon Rwasa
told a news conference: "I am calling upon President Nkurunziza
to abandon seeking another third term to prevent the country
from massive violence and killings."
Burundi's civil war pitted the army, then dominated by the
Tutsi minority, against rebel groups mostly made up of majority
Hutus. The army now includes both ethnic groups.
(Additional reporting by Njuwa Maina; Writing by Drazen Jorgic
and Edmund Blair; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)