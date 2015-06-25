* Grenade attacks wound at least seven in capital
* Thousands have fled unrest
* Opponents say president's move is unconstitutional
By Clement Manirabarusha
BUJUMBURA, June 25 One of Burundi's vice
presidents has fled to Belgium, saying he had been threatened
after denouncing President Pierre Nkurunziza's bid for a third
term in office, an allegation denied by the government.
The president's decision in April to stand again, branded
unconstitutional by opponents, triggered weeks of often violent
street protests and Burundi's worst crisis since an ethnically
charged civil war ended in 2005.
"I took the decision to leave the country because I was
personally threatened," second vice president Gervais Rufyikiri
told France 24 television from Belgium on Wednesday.
"All who are against the third term are threatened. I
personally was fearing for my security since I saw some
signals."
A presidential spokesman said Rufyikiri, who left last week,
had not been threatened.
The United Nations, African and Western nations have called
for dialogue to ease the crisis in a region with a history of
ethnic conflict. Talks between rival camps so far have shown
little sign of bridging differences.
Rallies have petered out but the mood remains tense. Three
grenade attacks in the capital on Thursday injured several
people, the latest in a series of similar assaults in the past
week that have killed four people and injured dozens in
Bujumbura and other towns.
The U.S. embassy said students camped out in a nearby
construction site had fled after police entered the area on
Thursday, and about 100 had taken refuge in an embassy parking
area.
"The U.S. Embassy has contacted the government of Burundi
and urged them to find a peaceful resolution to the situation,"
it said, adding that there had been no violence. The students
have been gathering at the site near the embassy for weeks,
saying they were seeking protection.
U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said he
understood the students had started to move from the parking
lot, although some may remain there. He said he was not aware
that any of them had asked for any protection from the United
States.
Kirby declined to comment on the vice president's flight but
said Washington has made clear its expectation for the
protection of peaceful protesters.
In May, the vice president of Burundi's election commission
and a senior judge fled the country, amid protests demanding
Nkurunziza stand down. Tens of thousands of people have also
gone to Rwanda and other neighbouring states to escape the
unrest.
Protests against the president erupted on April 26, a day
after he announced his bid. Nkurunziza has refused to change
tack, citing a court ruling that found he was allowed to seek
another term.
Both the presidential vote, now scheduled for July 15, and a
parliamentary election now due on June 29 have been delayed by
several weeks due to unrest.
A prominent Burundi rights group, led by an activist who
opposes the president's third-term bid, said last week that the
death toll since protests erupted was at least 70. The
president's ruling CNDD-FDD party has put it at more than 40.
(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi and David
Brunnstrom and Idrees Ali in Washington; Writing by Edith Honan;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)