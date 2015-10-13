NAIROBI Oct 13 At least seven people were
killed in shootings and a grenade attack on Tuesday in Burundi's
capital, police and residents said, in a further spate of
violence following the election of President Pierre Nkurunziza
to a third term.
Residents of the Ngagara neighbourhood - a stronghold for
opposition supporters - said two police officers and a
television cameraman and his family were among the dead.
Residents identified the cameraman as Christophe Nkezabahizi
who worked with state-run RTNB radio and television station, who
they said was shot dead along with his wife and two children.
"Police found him (Christophe) with his whole family at home
(and) killed him alongside other people who were fleeing
shootings," said a neighbour and colleague who asked not to be
named.
Another Ngagara resident said the two police officers had
died in a grenade attack and that their colleagues had then shot
dead the attackers in retaliation.
In a broadcast on state-run radio, Deputy Police Spokesman
Pierre Nkurikiye confirmed the deaths of the television
cameraman, one police officer and five "criminals" but made no
mention of the cameraman's family. He said one police officer
had been injured in the grenade attack.
Activists and authorities have reported a number of
apparently targeted killings in the central African country,
which was thrown into crisis in April when Nkurunziza's plan to
remain in office triggered weeks of protests and a failed coup.
Nkurunziza ultimately won in a disputed vote, but tensions
have remained high in Bujumbura with frequent clashes between
security forces and residents in anti-Nkurunziza strongholds.
Late last month, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights
Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said there had been an "alarming upsurge"
in the number of killings and arrests in Burundi after the
president was sworn in for his third term.
