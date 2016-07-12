(Removes references to opposition in headline and first
ARUSHA, Tanzania July 12 Representatives of five
parties that participated in Burundi's general election
boycotted a second round of peace talks in the northern
Tanzanian city of Arusha on Tuesday.
Burundi has been mired in crisis that has killed more than
450 people since President Pierre Nkurunziza pursued and won a
third term last year. Opponents said his move violated the
constitution and a peace deal that ended a civil war in 2005.
Dialogue in Bujumbura last year between the government and
opponents failed to bridge differences, and talks mediated by
Uganda earlier this year also swiftly stalled.
The five parties were unhappy over the decision of the
mediator, former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa, to invite
Burundians accused of human rights violations and involvement in
an attempted coup against Nkurunzinza in May 2015.
The five parties, FNL, FROLINA, PIEBU ABANYESHAKA, RADEBU
and FRODEBU are concerned by the inclusion of Pacifique
Nininahazwe of FOCODE party, Armel Ningoyere from ACT party in
Burundi and Minani Jean in the dialogue.
"We are very surprised by their inclusion in the dialogue
after all the humanitarian crisis they caused in Burundi," Jean
Didier Mutabazi, RADEBU's president, told reporters at the venue
of the talks.
"We don't see the point of continuing with the dialogue."
The government in Bujumbura also expressed its unhappiness
over the inclusion of some participants with Willy Nyamitwe,
Nkurunziza's communications adviser, complaining on Twitter.
"Jean Minani, Nininahazwe Pacifique, Armel Niyongere are
being prosecuted and can't be invited in Burundi dialogue in
Arusha," Nyamitwe wrote.
Earlier in the day, three former presidents of Burundi were
seen walking out of a closed session chaired by Mkapa.
Domitien Ndayizeye, Sylvester Ntibatunganya and Pierre
Buyoya demanded the arrest of Ninihazwe, and the other two
wanted in Burundi, a source in the Burundian delegation said.
Arusha was also the location for negotiations that led to
the deal to end the ethnically charged 1993 to 2005 civil war in
Burundi.
Renewed violence in Burundi has alarmed a region where
memories of the Rwanda's 1994 genocide remain raw. Like Rwanda,
Burundi has an ethnic Hutu majority and a Tutsi minority.
Till now, the violence in Burundi has largely followed
political rather than ethnic loyalties. But diplomats fear
ethnic wounds could reopen the longer violence continues.
