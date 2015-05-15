(Corrects day in lede paragraph)
BUJUMBURA May 15 Burundian President Pierre
Nkurunziza said on Friday in his first address to the nation
after a failed coup against him that the country is at peace
and all of its borders are now open.
"There is peace in the whole country, including in the
capital city where the coup-makers were operating," Nkurunziza
said over state radio. He said that those who want to use
violence "will never succeed."
Earlier in the day, Burundian forces arrested the leader of
the abortive coup and Nkurunziza returned to the capital
Bujumbura, his spokesman said. But protesters pledged to go back
to the streets, setting the stage for more clashes.
